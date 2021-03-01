Do It Our Way

…or else.

The Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled the [minimum wage] increase cannot be included in the effort to pass the [Wuhan Virus] relief package through a procedure known as budget reconciliation….

The Progressive-Democrats can’t get their way legally, within the boundaries of our Constitution, so

Ilhan Omar @IlhanMN

Abolish the filibuster.

Replace the parliamentarian.

What’s a Democratic majority if we can’t pass our priority bills? This is unacceptable.

Get rid of anyone and anything that gets in our way.

This is what Government looks like under a Progressive-Democratic Party reign of any duration. This is the fate of individual liberty under a Progressive-Democratic Party reign of any duration.

This is the damage that can be done, and is being done, to our republic in only a couple of months, much less the two years of a session of Congress with Progressive-Democrats controlling each house of Congress and the White House.