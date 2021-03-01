There’s growing interest in Congress in the US boycotting the Olympics winter games scheduled for Beijing in 2022. That, despite President Joe Biden’s continued passivity—beyond some chit-chat—regarding all things People’s Republic of China.

Congressman John Katko (R, NY) in his letter to Biden on the matter:

The actions taken by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are antithetical to the values of both the United States and its allies around the world. Participation in an Olympics held in a country that is openly committing genocide not only undermines those shared values but casts a shadow on the promise for all those who seek free and just societies.

…

The United States simply cannot in good faith participate in an Olympic Games in a country that is committing genocide and continuously attempts to manipulate and lie to the global community about such atrocities. Before the eyes of the world descend upon China in 2022, I urge you to take action by working with our partners and allies to lead the free nations of the planet in a unified movement to hold this honored contest amongst nations in a country that actually lives up to the values of the Olympic Charter.

That interest is growing, too, across flyover country outside the DC and coastal bubbles.

Biden’s diffidence regarding the potential for boycott, though, is illustrated by what he said through his White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki:

There hasn’t been a final decision made on that. And, of course, we would look for guidance from the US Olympic Committee.

Three guesses how that went.

A spokesperson for the US Olympic Committee said they believe boycotts are an ineffective way to address global issues.

“We believe the more effective course of action is for the governments of the world and China to engage directly on human rights and geopolitical issues,” the spokesperson told Fox News.

Got it in one.

Of course the folks with a vested interest in their project are going to insist that their project be left alone. And USOC management personnel, through that spokesman, had only the most vapid of rationalizations, suggesting in wide-eyed innocence that the PRC would engage, directly or otherwise, on anything related to human rights.