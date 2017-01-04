Victor Pinchuk, a Ukrainian industrialist and philanthropist, seems to want one. Here’s his suggestion in a Wall Street Journal op-ed with the subheadline Crimea should not get in the way of a deal that ends the war. The lives that will be saved are worth it. In particular, Pinchuk recommends the following for Ukraine to agree:
- Ukraine should consider temporarily eliminating European Union membership from our stated goals for the near future. We can build a European country, be a privileged partner, and later discuss joining.
Here, via AEIdeas, are some more data on the relative shares of income taxes members of various economic strata pay.
The 1,400 citizens in the top one-thousandths of one per cent of income tax payers paid 30% more in taxes across the class than did the 70 million citizens in the bottom 50%. Singling out the top 400 for special consideration, they paid 78% of the total that those in the lower half paid in aggregate.
It works out, too, to $35.6 million per Privileged One compared to $540 per Poor Downtrodden one.
Because hubris—I has it.
In an article on the future relationship of Central Banks with economies and markets, The Wall Street Journal had this datum tossed in:
…shares in the S&P 500 are currently trading at 17 times the earnings they are expected to generate during the next year, compared with a 10-year average of 14.4[.]
That’s not a very large premium; all this P/E ratio means is that, in the coming year, stock market growth will be slower than in the last couple of years (recall that I’ve written, too, about the disconnect between the stock market and the underlying economy in the last few years). Prices will slow their rise as earnings catch up; prices won’t fall back toward earnings.
Via Heatstreet (the article in front of this bit, on a separate matter, is worth the read, too: if it doesn’t angrify you, it’ll amuse you terribly).
If anything? President-Elect Donald Trump’s transition team has Democrats’ panties in a wedgy because Trump’s men are going directly to Cabinets and independent Agencies and asking about programs and who’s running them. How rude.
Critics of President-elect Trump have suggested the inquiries are a sign his administration intends to gut key programs and punish the staffers involved.
Sounds like a collection of guilty consciences to me.
The inquiries began earlier this month when transition team members submitted 74 questions to the Energy Department regarding climate change and other policy issues, including two about staffers who worked on President Obama’s climate agenda.
…is in its last days, but it keeps on trying to keep in our business. In an article for an upcoming issue of New York University Journal of Legislation & Public Policy, Secretary of the Treasury Jack Lew
made a closing argument Wednesday in defense of the financial regulatory overhaul the Obama administration engineered during the past eight years.
Among his arguments:
Mr Lew makes the case that those new entities [e.g., the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Financial Stability Oversight Council] allow the government to react to new forms of consumer abuse or financial engineering.
Originally published in 2012, I repeat it here.
This blogger hopes for increasing prosperity for all in the new year just begun. Following are some additional thoughts, from those better than I.
Dinner was made for eating, not for talking.
–William Makepeace Thackeray
New Year’s Resolution: to tolerate fools more gladly, provided this does not encourage them to take up more of my time.
–James Agate
Those who gave thee a body, furnished it with weakness; but He who gave thee Soul, armed thee with resolution. Employ it, and thou art wise; be wise, and thou art happy.
–Akhenaton
In a case involving Federal government payments to Obamacare insurers to “reimburse” them for health coverage plan discounts the government requires those insurers to provide low-income plan buyers, a Federal district court judge in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia (which gives the judge’s ruling nationwide jurisdiction) ruled those payments to be unconstitutional—the payments had been being made even though no funds had been appropriated for the purpose by Congress.
And he’s rendered the US irrelevant in a key part of the Middle East. No, I’m not talking about his hysterical abuse of Israel; this is Syria.
After President Barack Obama’s (D) faded, greyed out pink line regarding Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons on Syrian citizens, and after motorboat skipper John Kerry’s putt-putting in Geneva and elsewhere regarding cease fires and truces, Russia, Turkey, and Syria have agreed a truce with fleshing-out talks to be done in Kazakhstan. And the United States is nowhere to be seen.
The wife of an Iraq veteran, blinded by a suicide bomber has a story to tell (RTWT) from the veteran’s spouse’s perspective, and she has asked the central question. Her question is this:
[T]here has to be a better way for our federal government to make it easier for the spouses, parents, and siblings who have to quit their jobs and forfeit their livelihoods to care for an injured veteran.
Her husband’s—and her—problems with this failed agency include things like this [emphasis added]: