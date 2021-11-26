Here are some of the illegal aliens that Co-Presidents Biden-Harris (D) and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (D) are allowing into our nation under their open- no-border policy:

302 illegal alien sex offenders arrested as part of Operation SOAR (Sex Offender Arrest and Removal) but not deported

24-year-old Honduran illegal alien who stabbed to death the father of a family in Florida that he was staying with after entering the country by claiming he was a 17-year-old

Ernesto Lopez Morales, an illegal alien from Guatemala, who was arrested after a hit-and-run that killed a 5-year-old girl

13 people, including 10 Mexican citizens, who were killed in a highway crash when 25 were crammed into a Ford Expedition and it was struck by a tractor-trailer

Another SUV with 19 people in it that entered the US through the same hole in the border fence and caught fire. Everyone escaped, and they were arrested by Border Patrol—but not deported

It’s only going to get worse, too, as Border Czar Harris—the other half of that Presidency—continues to visit our nonborder (but she’s been to Europe, now) and to do nothing else regarding the matter or immigration generally, Biden continues to be oblivious (which is a redundancy where it concerns our nonborder), and Mayorkas continues to lie about our nonborder being somehow closed.