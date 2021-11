The Joe Biden (D) portion of the Biden-Harris Presidency has decided to nominate Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve System Chairman. Lael Brainard, current member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, was in close contention for the nomination.

So…

Biden will nominate Brainard to become the vice chair of the central bank’s board of governors.

Splitting the baby, so everyone gets a participation trophy.

Typical of Progressive-Democrats.