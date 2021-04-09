Preferences

The Wall Street Journal‘s Editorial Board, in their Tuesday piece, wrote strongly about CEOs vs Shareholders in the context of the CEOs’ (among others)…disingenuousness…regarding Georgia’s newly enacted voting law, which expanded access to ballots and to the voting process while tightening the integrity of both.

The question is much broader than that, though.

President Joe Biden (D), with his blatant lies regarding Georgia’s election law, his open advocating for business boycotts of Georgia, while simultaneously scoffing at the idea of boycotting the People’s Republic of China’s Olympics—or anything else PRC—demonstrates his strong preference for the PRC government over the citizens of Georgia and of America.

Businesses like major league baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta, et al., repeating those lies about Georgia’s election law and pushing to leave Georgia, all the while being so desperate to do business within the PRC are similarly demonstrating their naked preference for the PRC government over the citizens of Georgia and of America.

It’s disgusting, and it’s shameful.

We can answer the businesses by boycotting them, starting yesterday. We can answer Biden and his coterie by tossing his Progressive-Democratic Party-controlled Congress in 2022 and then by tossing the Progressive-Democrat Biden/Harris administration in 2024.

It’s interesting, too, that the Party of Jim Crow suddenly is decrying Jim Crow—even as it lies about what is Jim Crow.