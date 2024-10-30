Progressive-Democrat Vice President and Party Presidential candidate, and Border Czar, Kamala Harris’ immigration policy has accomplished much. Lockland, OH, Mayor Mark Mason:

Our county officials estimate that we have around 3,000 of those [illegal aliens] that have come to a village of 3,420 residents. And our complaint is, if the federal government is going to have an open borders policy, with that they need to have a policy directing these immigrants to communities that can absorb that kind of population increase[.]

And

Village Administrator Doug Wehmeyer told Fox News Digital recently that it is leading to around $150,000 in losses for the village, as the illegal immigrants do not pay taxes and are displacing local residents who are moving out of those apartments.

Except that, with the Biden-Harris/Harris-Biden administration having created the problem, it isn’t really possible to count on that administration to fix the problem. Have a policy directing illegal aliens? The administration has one, and it’s executing on it. Nor Biden nor Harris care a fig about the communities they’re flooding with these illegal aliens.

Mason again:

If you’re going to let immigrants just come over freely, you’ve got to educate them on the cultural differences in how things operate here and make them understand that some of the things that maybe you’re used to in Mauritania [isn’t] necessarily acceptable here in the United States[.]

Assimilate newcomers, whether immigrants or illegal aliens, into American culture? That’s racist according to the Left.

This flooding of Lockland and the associated decision to not bother with assimilation efforts, is an example of the depth of the destruction Harris’ immigration policy has succeeded in accomplishing.

Wait—she was Vice President, not President. True enough, but as VP and as Border Czar, she had enormous influence over the Progressive-Democrat President’s decisions. She agreed with them rather than argued against them.