Progressive-Democrat Vice President and Party Presidential candidate Kamala Harris made her closing argument Tuesday on the Ellipse, hoping the location would emphasize the irony and contrast in comparison with former-President and Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s speech there on 6 January 2021. The irony is lost, though, when you recall that Trump, in that speech, called on his supporters to protest peacefully at the Capitol and that the rioters there were a tiny few compared to the thousands on the Ellipse who listened to his speech—and that those rioters had begun gathering at the Capitol before Trump gave his speech.

That’s a minor point regarding Harris’ closing “argument.” The high points of her speech are these:

Trump is a bad man, Evil incarnate. She spent several minutes on this.

Harris has a to-do list. That list was largely devoid of how she would enact any particularly item, it even lacked specificity of what many of those items actually might be. She did promise price controls, though, in the form of punishing businesses for what she calls price gauging, but which have been price increases caused by the several inflation-spiking policies and regulations she and her boss, Progressive-Democrat President Joe Biden, enacted in the first few months of their administration and expanded on over the last three-and-a-half years. She did, though, make explicit her price control plan to cap drug prices.

Her to-do list also included these inflation-driving items: $25,000 to each first-time home buyer and increasing even further her tax credits for families with children.

She tried to contrast Trump’s security policies with her own, non-specific plans, terming Trump in another of her “bad man” claims a threat to global security. She tried to slide past the security our nation, and our friends and allies, enjoyed during his last term—no wars at all, and the Abraham Peace Accords in the Middle East.

This is in contrast with the Biden-Harris/Harris-Biden administration’s panic-ridden abandonment of Afghanistan, followed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the People’s Republic of China’s increasingly naked threats to conquer the Republic of China, Iran’s nearby nuclear weapon breakout, and open warfare by Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists on Israel, a war aided and abetted, and entered into, by Iran. And there’s the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden situation, a situation in which her administration’s policy has functionally surrendered those waters to Houthi terrorists via this administration’s determinedly ineffective tit-for-tat responses to Houthi missile and drone attacks all along what used to be a busy route for commercial shipping.

Most of her to-do list, most of her policies, were left unspecified, unclarified, vague. This gloss-over was deliberate: her policies are ill-defined in her own mind.

There are a couple of exceptions to that last, though. She fully intends to support eliminating altogether the Senate filibuster so she can convert our nation to one-party rule. She fully intends to support revamping (I can’t call it reforming) our Supreme Court so she can convert it from its Constitutional role of coequal branch and check on the other two branches into a rubber stamp court supporting whatever her one-party government wants to do.

This is not someone whom we can afford running our nation. Nor is the Party she heads.