To The Extent That’s True…

Progressive-Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams claims to be worried about the destruction of New York City by the illegal alien migrant (Adams’ term) “crisis.”

Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City. We’re getting 10,000 migrants a month.

Along with a total of 110,000 illegal aliens coming into the city over the last year, plus.

One hundred ten thousand illegal aliens pour across our southern border in a couple of weeks—that’s what the small, non-sanctuary cities along our southern border are faced with routinely.

…it’s been brought on by none other than Adams himself with his proudly supported sanctuary city status and his resulting open invitation to all illegal aliens to come ahead on into the city.

Were Adams serious about the fate of NYC, he’d end the city’s sanctuary city status, end his open invitation to illegal aliens, and bar them from the city’s and the State’s welfare programs (as far as he can within State law). He’d be moving to support their prompt deportation, instead.