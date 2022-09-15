Biden’s Humane Border Policy

President Joe Biden (D) says his No Southern Border Policy is very humane.

Here’s an example of how humane his policy is. Eagle Pass Fire Department Chief Manuel Mello III:

There are so many bodies being recovered that the morticians are asking for assistance. I had never seen so many drownings like we’re seeing right now.

We do a body recovery daily….

And this, summarizing Mello:

When Mello joined the fire department over 25 years ago, there would be only 12 body recoveries a year. Now, there are about 30 a month, he said.

That’s an aggregation of tragedies like this one, which Mello also described:

We had a three-month-old baby, we had a three-year-old baby brother that passed away. The uncle was trying to cross, he fell into a deep hole in the river, let go of the babies.

The babies drowned[.]

Mello offered a solution:

I would like to see the federal government jump in and help out in whatever way they can. If they could at least stop this migration, that would be awesome.

But the Feds—President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Progressive-Democrats all—refuse to come to the border and see for themselves. Biden won’t even come near it, and the closest Mayorkas and Harris have ever been are visits to border control facilities set well back from the border. Neither of them deigned join patrols actually down on the border, join river patrols on the Rio Grande.

Why would anyone expect politicians such as these ever to take these tragedies seriously? The illegal aliens aren’t even human beings as far as these persons are concerned. Illegal aliens are just tools to be wielded for personal and Party political gain.

That’s “humane” in Party’s Newspeak dictionary.