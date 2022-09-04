“Without any Morals”

Chicago’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot (D) said that about Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) after two busloads of illegal aliens were transported to Chicago.

These are human beings, moms and dads, young children, elders, who deserve our respect and dignity. They’re not cargo. They are not chattel. They’re human beings, just like you and me[.]

Indeed, they are. And, as Seth Christensen, Texas Division of Emergency Management’s Chief of Media and Communications, made clear,

the migrants were on a bus with air conditioning, and were provided with food, water, and security.

Abbott’s Press Secretary, Renea Eze:

Where was her [Lightfoot’s] outrage and condemnation of President Biden as he flew planeloads of migrants across the country and dropped them in communities in the cover of night?

Lightfoot is proudly a mayor of a sanctuary city, and she proudly proclaims all illegal aliens are as welcome as legal immigrants.

Now she’s complaining at the top of her lungs about having to care for these human beings, moms and dads, young children, elders when invited actually to honor her commitment of sanctuary for them.

Who is it who lacks morals?