Smuggling Illegal Aliens

It isn’t only Mexican cartels doing it. The Biden-Harris administration is nakedly trafficking in children. And by openly trafficking children on the last leg of the traffick, the Biden-Harris administration is complicit in the cartels’ traffick from the kids’ origin to our border.

Planeloads of underage migrants are being flown secretly into suburban New York in an effort by President Biden’s administration to quietly resettle them across the region, The Post has learned.

The charter flights originate in Texas, where the ongoing border crisis has overwhelmed local immigration officials, and have been underway since at least August, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Last week, The Post saw two planes land at the Westchester County Airport, where most of the passengers who got off appeared to be children and teens, with a small portion appearing to be men in their 20s.

Westchester County cops stood by as the passengers—whose flights arrived at 10:49 pm Wednesday and 9:52 pm Friday—got off and piled into buses.

In the dark of night.

And

A Post analysis of online flight-tracking data suggests that around 2,000 migrants nabbed after sneaking into the US from Mexico have arrived at the airport outside White Plains on 21 flights since August 8.

Similar trafficking is being done by Biden-Harris into Florida, also.

This is utterly despicable. It’s bad enough that the Biden-Harris administration has chosen to do nothing serious about the cartels’ trafficking children (and other humans) into the US, but for this administration then to actively participate by extending the trafficking into the interior of our nation is beyond the moral pale.

And it is trafficking. Were the Biden-Harris administration’s motives on the up and up, they would be publicizing transfers and explaining why, instead of doing this trafficking under cover of darkness and as quietly and publicity-free as possible.

Worse (if it’s possible to be worse), the only ones objecting are Republicans. The Progressive-Democratic Syndicate Party is silent on the matter, and Biden, through his Press Secretary Jen Psaki, actually insists that this trafficking is quite OK.