Biden’s Attack on Our Oil and Gas Industry

President Joe Biden’s (D) and his Progressive-Democratic Party syndicate’s hatred of our oil and gas production industry is well known, and he wants to include $6 billion in additional taxes, fees, and fines on those industries in their reconciliation bill.

But those penalties also will explode the cost of a myriad products Americans use, and destroy the availability of too many others—all beyond such petty uses as fuel for our getting to and from work, or heating our homes in winter and cooling them in summer.

Here’s a partial list of those other uses to which our oil and gas production is put. The full list would run to some 6,000 products.

asphalt and road oil

components for producing chemicals, plastics, and synthetic materials

electronics

luggage

office supplies like ink and pens

computer chips

paint and paint brushes

floor wax

safety glasses and regular eye glasses and contacts

linoleum

caulking

roofing

curtains

electricians tape

fertilizer

insecticides

tires

mops

rugs and carpets

toilet seats

pillows (down-filled are much more expensive)

upholstery

refrigerators

dishwasher parts

rubbing alcohol

aspirin and other medicines

heart valves and other medical devices

bandages

anesthetics

surgical masks (never mind their claimed need for Wuhan Virus protection)

dentures

antiseptics and hand sanitizers

antihistamines

cortisone

artificial limbs

clothes

hair tinting and dying

perfume

sunglasses

lipstick

purses

shoes

roller skates

shampoo

deodorant

toothpaste and soap

balloons

tents

fishing rods

footballs

football cleats and helmets

golf balls

parachutes

telephones

cameras

candles

drinking cups

Of course, Progressive-Democrats know all of this. They also know that wind, solar, even nuclear sources will produce none of these.