Biden’s Attack on Our Oil and Gas Industry

President Joe Biden’s (D) and his Progressive-Democratic Party syndicate’s hatred of our oil and gas production industry is well known, and he wants to include $6 billion in additional taxes, fees, and fines on those industries in their reconciliation bill.
But those penalties also will explode the cost of a myriad products Americans use, and destroy the availability of too many others—all beyond such petty uses as fuel for our getting to and from work, or heating our homes in winter and cooling them in summer.
Here’s a partial list of those other uses to which our oil and gas production is put. The full list would run to some 6,000 products.
- asphalt and road oil
- components for producing chemicals, plastics, and synthetic materials
- electronics
- luggage
- office supplies like ink and pens
- computer chips
- paint and paint brushes
- floor wax
- safety glasses and regular eye glasses and contacts
- linoleum
- caulking
- roofing
- curtains
- electricians tape
- fertilizer
- insecticides
- tires
- mops
- rugs and carpets
- toilet seats
- pillows (down-filled are much more expensive)
- upholstery
- refrigerators
- dishwasher parts
- rubbing alcohol
- aspirin and other medicines
- heart valves and other medical devices
- bandages
- anesthetics
- surgical masks (never mind their claimed need for Wuhan Virus protection)
- dentures
- antiseptics and hand sanitizers
- antihistamines
- cortisone
- artificial limbs
- clothes
- hair tinting and dying
- perfume
- sunglasses
- lipstick
- purses
- shoes
- roller skates
- shampoo
- deodorant
- toothpaste and soap
- balloons
- tents
- fishing rods
- footballs
- football cleats and helmets
- golf balls
- parachutes
- telephones
- cameras
- candles
- drinking cups
Of course, Progressive-Democrats know all of this. They also know that wind, solar, even nuclear sources will produce none of these.