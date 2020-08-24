Lies and Bigotries of Joe Biden

Now that the Progressive-Democratic Party has finished its nominating process and formally put Joe Biden at the top of its Presidential candidate ticket, it’s useful to look at him.

Lies:

Plagiarized college papers

Plagiarized campaign speeches

Claimed to have marched with protesters during the civil rights movement when he had not—had not even been an activist

Repeated the civil rights activism lie during the just-concluded primary campaign

Presaging a Hillary Clinton lie, claimed during a 2007 presidential primary debate that he’d been “shot at” while visiting Iraq

During this year’s primary campaign, claimed he’d been arrested in South Africa while trying to see the anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela

Bigotries:

Said on an earlier campaign trail, You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent

Called then-Presidential candidate and campaign rival Barack Obama the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy

Republicans want to put blacks in chains

15% of Americans are just no good

If you don’t support me, you ain’t black

Picked his running mate on the basis, first, of her sex and, second, of her skin color

Poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids

Bragged about working well with and getting along well with openly avowed segregationists, Senators James Eastland (D, MI) and Herman Talmadge (D,GA)

Bonus—stupidities:

Told a reporter he had a higher IQ than the reporter when the latter questioned his law school record

At a townhall, called a questioner a liar

At another townhall, called a questioner a lying dog-faced pony soldier

At an impromptu outdoor gathering, called a questioner a liar

At another townhall, challenged a questioner to a pushup contest in irritated, non sequitur response to a question

Progressive-Democrats claim to be all about character in any candidate who would be President. This is the character of the man they want for President.