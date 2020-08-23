Portland’s Wheeler Rioters

Here’s another example of the Wheeler Rioters’ execution of Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s (D) Summer of Love.

On night 82 of the riots, police reported a marauding mob of “several hundred” rioters set fire to the Multnomah County Building just across the river from their previous favorite targets in downtown Portland. That’s where the county commission holds its meetings, social services are doled out, and executives with the sheriff’s office and other top executives have their offices.

But wait—there’s more:

It also turns out that it’s where the region’s store of COVID-fighting personal protection equipment (PPE) is stored.

The region’s stockpile, not just Portland’s. And the stockpile was on the ground floor.

It strains credulity to think that these rioters—especially since they’re operating not just with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s (D) tacit condoning, but with Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s active support (he’s announced that he won’t prosecute “petty” crimes)—didn’t know the contents of their arson target.

This also is another example of the rioting and destruction that Progressive-Democrats refused to decry throughout their Party’s nominating convention.