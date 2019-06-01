The Racism of the Left

Here’s another example, this one from Progressive-Democrat Ilhan Omar (D, MN). No link to her remark, she tweeted it and then didn’t have the courage to leave it up; she deleted quickly deleted it.

A “merit based” immigration policy is fueled by racism towards the Latinx community….

Sure. Because Hispanics are inherently inferior and wholly incapable of competing with other Americans or other immigrants without special treatment. That’s worse than the soft bigotry of low expectation which President Bush the Younger so rightly decried. That’s outright racism.

That silence you hear from the Progressive-Democratic Party is their open, straight-up agreement with Omar’s racist sewage.