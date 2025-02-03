So Much for Bipartisanship

Progressive-Democratic Party politicians, after spending the Biden years ignoring Republican input, have pushed for bipartisanship since President Donald Trump (R) resumed his position in the White House. Other Progressive-Democrat politicians have said maybe not.

Now, the House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries (D, NY), has made it official. Regarding what he views as “extreme MAGA Republican agenda,”

We are going to fight it legislatively. We are going to fight it in the courts. We’re going to fight it in the streets.

This is why nothing a Party Congressman—in either house—can be believed when he claims to want bipartisanship. This Party practice of deliberate obstruction for obstruction’s sake and divisiveness solely in the name of Party, is why it’s so hard for us as Americans or as a nation to have nice things.