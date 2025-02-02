Waste of Time

HHS Secretary nominee RFK, Jr, has a clear supporter in his running mate from when he was running for President.

Robert F Kennedy Jr’s former presidential running mate Nicole Shanahan called out various senators by name, warning that she will fund primary challenges against them if they oppose confirming RFK Jr to serve as secretary of Health and Human Services.

And [two minutes at the link]:

Dear U.S. Senators,

Bobby may play nice; I won’t.

I agree with the sentiment, and it’s often useful to implement (though not always).

Don’t waste time talking about it, though, even if you plan to act or are acting in parallel with the talk. Just act, and let the actions do the talking. The targets already know they’re targets, and in the particular case, they aren’t going to correct their behavior. Warning them is counterproductive.

The rest of us will understand when we see the actions in progress.