So Much for Bipartisanship

In a Wall Street Journal piece on the difficulties of a slim Republican House majority, even with president-elect Donald Trump (R) in the White House, the news writer ended with this warning from Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D, WA):

Democrats will be united for a block and tackle, and let them [Republicans] figure out how they’re going to run[.]

This is the Progressive-Democratic Party continuing its refusal to work seriously on legislation, focusing only on knee-jerk obstruction of anything Republican, overlain with knee-jerk obstruction of anything Trumpian. This is Party refusing to be part of a two-party government.

Just one more reason to break with history and expand the number of Republicans in the House (and in the Senate, come to that) during the midterms in a couple of years.