Progressive-Democrats and Heinously Violent Illegal Aliens

DOGE co-chair and X owner Elon Musk is correct on this one. Last September, the House passed a bill that would expel illegal[aliens] convicted of sex offenses. The vote then was all 215 Republicans present voted Aye, 58 Progressive-Democrats Aye, and 158 Progressive-Democrats Nay.
In addition to those deportations, the bill would
deem illegal [aliens] who admit to domestic violence or sex-related charges—or are convicted of them—to be inadmissible in the US.
Musk wants those shameful 158 voted out of office at the next election. He posted on X
There is no excuse. Please post the list of people who opposed this law and want to keep illegals who are convicted sex offenders in America[.]
Mario Nawfal, self-styled Host of the Largest Show on X:
WHY DID 158 DEMOCRATS VOTE TO KEEP SEX OFFENDERS IN THE U.S.?
In September 2024, the House passed a bill to deport undocumented immigrants convicted of sex crimes.
Every single Republican and 51 Democrats voted in favor. Shockingly, 158 Democrats opposed it.
The bill targeted rapists, pedophiles, domestic abusers, and stalkers, ensuring they couldn’t stay in the U.S.
Opponents claimed it “demonized immigrants,” but how does protecting convicted predators help anyone—especially their victims?
Deporting violent offenders isn’t “fearmongering”—it’s basic public safety.
Why would anyone vote to keep criminals who prey on women and children?
Courtesy of the House Clerk via the first link above, these are the shameful 158:
|Terri Sewell
|Alabama
|Pete Aguilar
|California
|Nanette BarragÃ¡n
|California
|Ami Bera
|California
|Julia Brownley
|California
|Salud Carbajal
|California
|Tony CÃ¡rdenas
|California
|Judy Chu
|California
|Luis Correa
|California
|Jim Costa
|California
|Mark DeSaulnier
|California
|Anna Eshoo
|California
|John Garamendi
|California
|Robert Garcia
|California
|Jimmy Gomez
|California
|Jared Huffman
|California
|Sara Jacobs
|California
|Sydney Kamlager-Dove
|California
|Ro Khanna
|California
|Barbara Lee
|California
|Ted Lieu
|California
|Zoe Lofgren
|California
|Doris Matsui
|California
|Kevin Mullin
|California
|Grace Napolitano
|California
|Nancy Pelosi
|California
|Scott Peters
|California
|Katie Porter
|California
|Raul Ruiz
|California
|Linda SÃ¡nchez
|California
|Adam Schiff
|California
|Brad Sherman
|California
|Mark Takano
|California
|Mike Thompson
|California
|Norma Torres
|California
|Juan Vargas
|California
|Maxine Waters
|California
|Jason Crow
|Colorado
|Diana DeGette
|Colorado
|Joe Neguse
|Colorado
|Brittany Pettersen
|Colorado
|Rosa DeLauro
|Connecticut
|James Himes
|Connecticut
|John Larson
|Connecticut
|Lisa Blunt Rochester
|Delaware
|Kathy Castor
|Florida
|Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick
|Florida
|Lois Frankel
|Florida
|Maxwell Frost
|Florida
|Darren Soto
|Florida
|Debbie Wasserman Schultz
|Florida
|Frederica Wilson
|Florida
|Sanford D. Bishop Jr.
|Georgia
|Henry “Hank” Johnson
|Georgia
|Lucy McBath
|Georgia
|David Scott
|Georgia
|Nikema Williams
|Georgia
|Ed Case
|Hawaii
|Jill Tokuda
|Hawaii
|Sean Casten
|Illinois
|Danny Davis
|Illinois
|Bill Foster
|Illinois
|JesÃºs “Chuy” Garcia
|Illinois
|Jonathan Jackson
|Illinois
|Robin Kelly
|Illinois
|Raja Krishnamoorthi
|Illinois
|Mike Quigley
|Illinois
|Delia Ramirez
|Illinois
|Janice Schakowsky
|Illinois
|Bradley Schneider
|Illinois
|Lauren Underwood
|Illinois
|AndrÃ© Carson
|Indiana
|Morgan McGarvey
|Kentucky
|Troy Carter
|Louisiana
|Chellie Pingree
|Maine
|Steny Hoyer
|Maryland
|Glenn Ivey
|Maryland
|Kweisi Mfume
|Maryland
|Jamie Raskin
|Maryland
|C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger
|Maryland
|John Sarbanes
|Maryland
|David Trone
|Maryland
|Jake Auchincloss
|Massachusetts
|Katherine Clark
|Massachusetts
|Bill Keating
|Massachusetts
|James McGovern
|Massachusetts
|Seth Moulton
|Massachusetts
|Richard Neal
|Massachusetts
|Ayanna Pressley
|Massachusetts
|Lori Trahan
|Massachusetts
|Debbie Dingell
|Michigan
|Dan Kildee
|Michigan
|Haley Stevens
|Michigan
|Shri Thanedar
|Michigan
|Rashida Tlaib
|Michigan
|Betty McCollum
|Minnesota
|Ilhan Omar
|Minnesota
|Dean Phillips
|Minnesota
|Bennie Thompson
|Mississippi
|Cori Bush
|Missouri
|Emanuel Cleaver
|Missouri
|Ann Kuster
|New Hampshire
|Andy Kim
|New Jersey
|Rob Menendez
|New Jersey
|Donald Norcross
|New Jersey
|Frank Pallone
|New Jersey
|Bonnie Watson Coleman
|New Jersey
|Teresa Leger Fernandez
|New Mexico
|Melanie Stansbury
|New Mexico
|Jamaal Bowman
|New York
|Yvette Clarke
|New York
|Adriano Espaillat
|New York
|Dan Goldman
|New York
|Hakeem Jeffries
|New York
|Gregory Meeks
|New York
|Grace Meng
|New York
|Joseph Morelle
|New York
|Jerrold Nadler
|New York
|Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
|New York
|Paul Tonko
|New York
|Ritchie Torres
|New York
|Nydia VelÃ¡zquez
|New York
|Alma Adams
|North Carolina
|Valerie Foushee
|North Carolina
|Deborah Ross
|North Carolina
|Joyce Beatty
|Ohio
|Shontel Brown
|Ohio
|Greg Landsman
|Ohio
|Earl Blumenauer
|Oregon
|Suzanne Bonamici
|Oregon
|Valerie Hoyle
|Oregon
|Madeleine Dean
|Pennsylvania
|Summer Lee
|Pennsylvania
|Mary Scanlon
|Pennsylvania
|Gabe Amo
|Rhode Island
|James Clyburn
|South Carolina
|Steve Cohen
|Tennessee
|Greg Casar
|Texas
|Joaquin Castro
|Texas
|Jasmine Crockett
|Texas
|Lloyd Doggett
|Texas
|Veronica Escobar
|Texas
|Lizzie Fletcher
|Texas
|Sylvia Garcia
|Texas
|Al Green
|Texas
|Marc Veasey
|Texas
|Becca Balint
|Vermont
|Donald Beyer
|Virginia
|Gerald Connolly
|Virginia
|Jennifer McClellan
|Virginia
|Robert “Bobby” Scott
|Virginia
|Suzan DelBene
|Washington
|Pramila Jayapal
|Washington
|Derek Kilmer
|Washington
|Rick Larsen
|Washington
|Marilyn Strickland
|Washington
|Gwen Moore
|Wisconsin
|Mark Pocan
|Wisconsin
As a Texan, I’m most disgusted by those shameful nine; although, with Casar and Castro at the head of that list (if only alphabetically), I’m not at all surprised that these Progressive-Democrats are so protective of such heinous illegal aliens. Party has been all too protective of criminals and dismissive of victims these last years.