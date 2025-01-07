Progressive-Democrats and Heinously Violent Illegal Aliens

DOGE co-chair and X owner Elon Musk is correct on this one. Last September, the House passed a bill that would expel illegal[aliens] convicted of sex offenses. The vote then was all 215 Republicans present voted Aye, 58 Progressive-Democrats Aye, and 158 Progressive-Democrats Nay.

In addition to those deportations, the bill would

deem illegal [aliens] who admit to domestic violence or sex-related charges—or are convicted of them—to be inadmissible in the US.

Musk wants those shameful 158 voted out of office at the next election. He posted on X

There is no excuse. Please post the list of people who opposed this law and want to keep illegals who are convicted sex offenders in America[.]

Mario Nawfal, self-styled Host of the Largest Show on X:

WHY DID 158 DEMOCRATS VOTE TO KEEP SEX OFFENDERS IN THE U.S.?

In September 2024, the House passed a bill to deport undocumented immigrants convicted of sex crimes.

Every single Republican and 51 Democrats voted in favor. Shockingly, 158 Democrats opposed it.

The bill targeted rapists, pedophiles, domestic abusers, and stalkers, ensuring they couldn’t stay in the U.S.

Opponents claimed it “demonized immigrants,” but how does protecting convicted predators help anyone—especially their victims?

Deporting violent offenders isn’t “fearmongering”—it’s basic public safety.

Why would anyone vote to keep criminals who prey on women and children?

Courtesy of the House Clerk via the first link above, these are the shameful 158:

Terri Sewell Alabama Pete Aguilar California Nanette BarragÃ¡n California Ami Bera California Julia Brownley California Salud Carbajal California Tony CÃ¡rdenas California Judy Chu California Luis Correa California Jim Costa California Mark DeSaulnier California Anna Eshoo California John Garamendi California Robert Garcia California Jimmy Gomez California Jared Huffman California Sara Jacobs California Sydney Kamlager-Dove California Ro Khanna California Barbara Lee California Ted Lieu California Zoe Lofgren California Doris Matsui California Kevin Mullin California Grace Napolitano California Nancy Pelosi California Scott Peters California Katie Porter California Raul Ruiz California Linda SÃ¡nchez California Adam Schiff California Brad Sherman California Mark Takano California Mike Thompson California Norma Torres California Juan Vargas California Maxine Waters California Jason Crow Colorado Diana DeGette Colorado Joe Neguse Colorado Brittany Pettersen Colorado Rosa DeLauro Connecticut James Himes Connecticut John Larson Connecticut Lisa Blunt Rochester Delaware Kathy Castor Florida Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Florida Lois Frankel Florida Maxwell Frost Florida Darren Soto Florida Debbie Wasserman Schultz Florida Frederica Wilson Florida Sanford D. Bishop Jr. Georgia Henry “Hank” Johnson Georgia Lucy McBath Georgia David Scott Georgia Nikema Williams Georgia Ed Case Hawaii Jill Tokuda Hawaii Sean Casten Illinois Danny Davis Illinois Bill Foster Illinois JesÃºs “Chuy” Garcia Illinois Jonathan Jackson Illinois Robin Kelly Illinois Raja Krishnamoorthi Illinois Mike Quigley Illinois Delia Ramirez Illinois Janice Schakowsky Illinois Bradley Schneider Illinois Lauren Underwood Illinois AndrÃ© Carson Indiana Morgan McGarvey Kentucky Troy Carter Louisiana Chellie Pingree Maine Steny Hoyer Maryland Glenn Ivey Maryland Kweisi Mfume Maryland Jamie Raskin Maryland C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger Maryland John Sarbanes Maryland David Trone Maryland Jake Auchincloss Massachusetts Katherine Clark Massachusetts Bill Keating Massachusetts James McGovern Massachusetts Seth Moulton Massachusetts Richard Neal Massachusetts Ayanna Pressley Massachusetts Lori Trahan Massachusetts Debbie Dingell Michigan Dan Kildee Michigan Haley Stevens Michigan Shri Thanedar Michigan Rashida Tlaib Michigan Betty McCollum Minnesota Ilhan Omar Minnesota Dean Phillips Minnesota Bennie Thompson Mississippi Cori Bush Missouri Emanuel Cleaver Missouri Ann Kuster New Hampshire Andy Kim New Jersey Rob Menendez New Jersey Donald Norcross New Jersey Frank Pallone New Jersey Bonnie Watson Coleman New Jersey Teresa Leger Fernandez New Mexico Melanie Stansbury New Mexico Jamaal Bowman New York Yvette Clarke New York Adriano Espaillat New York Dan Goldman New York Hakeem Jeffries New York Gregory Meeks New York Grace Meng New York Joseph Morelle New York Jerrold Nadler New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez New York Paul Tonko New York Ritchie Torres New York Nydia VelÃ¡zquez New York Alma Adams North Carolina Valerie Foushee North Carolina Deborah Ross North Carolina Joyce Beatty Ohio Shontel Brown Ohio Greg Landsman Ohio Earl Blumenauer Oregon Suzanne Bonamici Oregon Valerie Hoyle Oregon Madeleine Dean Pennsylvania Summer Lee Pennsylvania Mary Scanlon Pennsylvania Gabe Amo Rhode Island James Clyburn South Carolina Steve Cohen Tennessee Greg Casar Texas Joaquin Castro Texas Jasmine Crockett Texas Lloyd Doggett Texas Veronica Escobar Texas Lizzie Fletcher Texas Sylvia Garcia Texas Al Green Texas Marc Veasey Texas Becca Balint Vermont Donald Beyer Virginia Gerald Connolly Virginia Jennifer McClellan Virginia Robert “Bobby” Scott Virginia Suzan DelBene Washington Pramila Jayapal Washington Derek Kilmer Washington Rick Larsen Washington Marilyn Strickland Washington Gwen Moore Wisconsin Mark Pocan Wisconsin

As a Texan, I’m most disgusted by those shameful nine; although, with Casar and Castro at the head of that list (if only alphabetically), I’m not at all surprised that these Progressive-Democrats are so protective of such heinous illegal aliens. Party has been all too protective of criminals and dismissive of victims these last years.