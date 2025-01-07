Progressive-Democrats and Heinously Violent Illegal Aliens

Posted on by

DOGE co-chair and X owner Elon Musk is correct on this one. Last September, the House passed a bill that would expel illegal[aliens] convicted of sex offenses. The vote then was all 215 Republicans present voted Aye, 58 Progressive-Democrats Aye, and 158 Progressive-Democrats Nay.

In addition to those deportations, the bill would

deem illegal [aliens] who admit to domestic violence or sex-related charges—or are convicted of them—to be inadmissible in the US.

Musk wants those shameful 158 voted out of office at the next election. He posted on X

There is no excuse. Please post the list of people who opposed this law and want to keep illegals who are convicted sex offenders in America[.]

Mario Nawfal, self-styled Host of the Largest Show on X:

WHY DID 158 DEMOCRATS VOTE TO KEEP SEX OFFENDERS IN THE U.S.?
In September 2024, the House passed a bill to deport undocumented immigrants convicted of sex crimes.
Every single Republican and 51 Democrats voted in favor. Shockingly, 158 Democrats opposed it.
The bill targeted rapists, pedophiles, domestic abusers, and stalkers, ensuring they couldn’t stay in the U.S.
Opponents claimed it “demonized immigrants,” but how does protecting convicted predators help anyone—especially their victims?
Deporting violent offenders isn’t “fearmongering”—it’s basic public safety.
Why would anyone vote to keep criminals who prey on women and children?

Courtesy of the House Clerk via the first link above, these are the shameful 158:

    Terri Sewell  Alabama
    Pete Aguilar  California
    Nanette BarragÃ¡n  California
    Ami Bera  California
    Julia Brownley  California
    Salud Carbajal  California
    Tony CÃ¡rdenas  California
    Judy Chu  California
    Luis Correa  California
    Jim Costa  California
    Mark DeSaulnier  California
    Anna Eshoo  California
    John Garamendi  California
    Robert Garcia  California
    Jimmy Gomez  California
    Jared Huffman  California
    Sara Jacobs  California
    Sydney Kamlager-Dove  California
    Ro Khanna  California
    Barbara Lee  California
    Ted Lieu  California
    Zoe Lofgren  California
    Doris Matsui  California
    Kevin Mullin  California
    Grace Napolitano  California
    Nancy Pelosi  California
    Scott Peters  California
    Katie Porter  California
    Raul Ruiz  California
    Linda SÃ¡nchez  California
    Adam Schiff  California
    Brad Sherman  California
    Mark Takano  California
    Mike Thompson  California
    Norma Torres  California
    Juan Vargas  California
    Maxine Waters  California
    Jason Crow  Colorado
    Diana DeGette  Colorado
    Joe Neguse  Colorado
    Brittany Pettersen  Colorado
    Rosa DeLauro  Connecticut
    James Himes  Connecticut
    John Larson  Connecticut
    Lisa Blunt Rochester  Delaware
    Kathy Castor  Florida
    Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick  Florida
    Lois Frankel  Florida
    Maxwell Frost  Florida
    Darren Soto  Florida
    Debbie Wasserman Schultz  Florida
    Frederica Wilson  Florida
    Sanford D. Bishop Jr.  Georgia
    Henry “Hank” Johnson  Georgia
    Lucy McBath  Georgia
    David Scott  Georgia
    Nikema Williams  Georgia
    Ed Case  Hawaii
    Jill Tokuda  Hawaii
    Sean Casten  Illinois
    Danny Davis  Illinois
    Bill Foster  Illinois
    JesÃºs “Chuy” Garcia  Illinois
    Jonathan Jackson  Illinois
    Robin Kelly  Illinois
    Raja Krishnamoorthi  Illinois
    Mike Quigley  Illinois
    Delia Ramirez  Illinois
    Janice Schakowsky  Illinois
    Bradley Schneider  Illinois
    Lauren Underwood  Illinois
    AndrÃ© Carson  Indiana
    Morgan McGarvey  Kentucky
    Troy Carter  Louisiana
    Chellie Pingree  Maine
    Steny Hoyer  Maryland
    Glenn Ivey  Maryland
    Kweisi Mfume  Maryland
    Jamie Raskin  Maryland
    C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger  Maryland
    John Sarbanes  Maryland
    David Trone  Maryland
    Jake Auchincloss  Massachusetts
    Katherine Clark  Massachusetts
    Bill Keating  Massachusetts
    James McGovern  Massachusetts
    Seth Moulton  Massachusetts
    Richard Neal  Massachusetts
    Ayanna Pressley  Massachusetts
    Lori Trahan  Massachusetts
    Debbie Dingell  Michigan
    Dan Kildee  Michigan
    Haley Stevens  Michigan
    Shri Thanedar  Michigan
    Rashida Tlaib  Michigan
    Betty McCollum  Minnesota
    Ilhan Omar  Minnesota
    Dean Phillips  Minnesota
    Bennie Thompson  Mississippi
    Cori Bush  Missouri
    Emanuel Cleaver  Missouri
    Ann Kuster  New Hampshire
    Andy Kim  New Jersey
    Rob Menendez  New Jersey
    Donald Norcross  New Jersey
    Frank Pallone  New Jersey
    Bonnie Watson Coleman  New Jersey
    Teresa Leger Fernandez  New Mexico
    Melanie Stansbury  New Mexico
    Jamaal Bowman  New York
    Yvette Clarke  New York
    Adriano Espaillat  New York
    Dan Goldman  New York
    Hakeem Jeffries  New York
    Gregory Meeks  New York
    Grace Meng  New York
    Joseph Morelle  New York
    Jerrold Nadler  New York
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez  New York
    Paul Tonko  New York
    Ritchie Torres  New York
    Nydia VelÃ¡zquez  New York
    Alma Adams  North Carolina
    Valerie Foushee  North Carolina
    Deborah Ross  North Carolina
    Joyce Beatty  Ohio
    Shontel Brown  Ohio
    Greg Landsman  Ohio
    Earl Blumenauer  Oregon
    Suzanne Bonamici  Oregon
    Valerie Hoyle  Oregon
    Madeleine Dean  Pennsylvania
    Summer Lee  Pennsylvania
    Mary Scanlon  Pennsylvania
    Gabe Amo  Rhode Island
    James Clyburn  South Carolina
    Steve Cohen  Tennessee
    Greg Casar  Texas
    Joaquin Castro  Texas
    Jasmine Crockett  Texas
    Lloyd Doggett  Texas
    Veronica Escobar  Texas
    Lizzie Fletcher  Texas
    Sylvia Garcia  Texas
    Al Green  Texas
    Marc Veasey  Texas
    Becca Balint  Vermont
    Donald Beyer  Virginia
    Gerald Connolly  Virginia
    Jennifer McClellan  Virginia
    Robert “Bobby” Scott  Virginia
    Suzan DelBene  Washington
    Pramila Jayapal  Washington
    Derek Kilmer  Washington
    Rick Larsen  Washington
    Marilyn Strickland  Washington
    Gwen Moore  Wisconsin
    Mark Pocan  Wisconsin

As a Texan, I’m most disgusted by those shameful nine; although, with Casar and Castro at the head of that list (if only alphabetically), I’m not at all surprised that these Progressive-Democrats are so protective of such heinous illegal aliens. Party has been all too protective of criminals and dismissive of victims these last years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *