Denver Isn’t That Furious

Denver’s Progressive-Democrat Mayor Mike Johnson is upset that the Federal government didn’t solve his biggest civic problem. When the Senate voted down the Federal bill in question, he posted on Instagram,

Today is a day the residents of Denver should be heartbroken. And they should be furious because we know we have a humanitarian crisis in this city[.]

Aside: Caldwell and Hackman had this in their piece at the link:

This city of 713,000 people has absorbed nearly 40,000 migrants in a little over a year, more per capita than any other US city.

Two lies—and I use that term advisedly, given that Caldwell and Hackman are highly talented news writers for whom words are their stock in trade, and so they plainly know better—in that sentence. Denver has had an influx of not a single migrant. It has had an influx of 40,000 illegal aliens in that little over a year. Their second lie is their claim that those 40,000 illegals going into Denver are more than any other city, per capita. That number is what Eagle Pass, El Paso, McAllen, Laredo each get in a month’s or two months’ time.

Back to Johnson’s faux angst. [C]risis in this city.

Denver has spent more than $42 million in the past year to house and feed the new arrivals

Public schools have ballooned by more than 3,000 students, creating a budget shortfall of roughly $17.5 million

The city’s safety-net hospital has seen at least 9,000 migrant patients in the past year, costing at least $10 million in unreimbursed care

Ya ta-ta, ya ta-ta. These problems are of Johnson’s and his city government’s deliberate making. His city is a sanctuary city that happily invites illegal aliens in and thereby at least tacitly supports the Biden administration’s decision to not enforce our border. Johnson would have a beef, maybe, if he’d rescind Denver’s sanctuary city status and stop encouraging folks whose first move in coming into our country is to deliberately break our laws.

But he won’t do that. He’s happy, like the Left generally, to blame others for the problems he’s causing for his city.

On top of that, by maintaining his city as a sanctuary for illegal aliens, he is, along with all the other sanctuary jurisdictions, creating problems for the rest of us. And we’re supposed to sympathize with him.