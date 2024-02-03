Lies of a Progressive-Democrat President

This batch centers on our southern border and the flooding illegal alien crisis (which includes an unknown number of violent criminals; drug and sex-trafficking mules; and worse, terrorists and enemy nations’ special operations soldiers). Progressive-Democrat President Joe Biden:

I’ve done all I can do. Just give me the power. I’ve asked from the very day I got into office[.]

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R, LA) exposed Biden’s lies.

President Biden said “I’ve done all I can do” with executive authority to secure the border. That is simply untrue. He’s either lying or misinformed.

Here are just a few of the authorities at his disposal – if only he would use them:

• Presidential Authority to Restrict Entry 212(f)

• Expedited Removal 235(b)(1)

• Discretionary Detention Authority 236(a)

• Mandatory Detention 236(c)

No more excuses.

Johnson went on:

Immigration and Nationality Act coupled with recent Supreme Court precedent give [Biden] “ample authority” to “suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”

Biden also canceled the prior administration’s Remain in Mexico agreement with Mexico, which required asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while waiting for their cases to be adjudicated. Since Biden did his cancelation via his Executive Order, he can reinstate it via his Executive Order, although that would require renegotiation with Mexico (and both Biden and his Secretary of State Antony Blinken have shown themselves unable to conduct serious, productive negotiations.

He rescinded all of former President Donald Trump’s (R) Executive Orders that helped close our border via his own EOs. Biden can, by EO, reinstate those prior EOs or write new EOs to achieve substantially the same thing.

Biden had more:

Give me the border patrol.

Give me the judges.

Give me the people who can stop this and make it work.

The “people” he wants are more bureaucrats to process those illegal aliens that get caught into our nation’s interior on untracked personal “parole.” The judges he wants are to speed up the initial processing and unfettered release. The border patrol he wants are for doing the paperwork for the processing. He wants none of those border patrol, judges, or people actually to seal our border and send the illegals back out of our nation. The “it” he wants so badly to “make work” are that release of all comers at our vaporous border promptly into our interior.

This is yet another example of Party politicians insulting our intelligence, this insult being the blatant lies that Biden thinks we’re too stupid to recognize.

This is what we’ll be facing in November.