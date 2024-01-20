Why Ukraine Must Win

Former Russian President and current head of the Vladimir Putin-supporting United Russia Party and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, which coordinates and integrates Russian national security policy, posted this call for the utter destruction of Ukraine and threat of Ukrainian people’s extermination if they did not submit on Telegram, a message service used extensively by Ukraine and Russia, among others.

The Russian’s original:

Дмитрий Медведев

Почему Украина опасна для её жителей

Существование Украины смертельно опасно для украинцев. И я имею в виду отнюдь не только нынешнее государство, бандеровский политический режим. Я говорю о любой, совершенно любой Украине.

Почему?

Наличие самостоятельного государства на исторических российских территориях теперь будет постоянным поводом для возобновления военных действий. Поздно. Кто бы ни стоял у руля ракового новообразования под именем Украина, это не добавит легитимности его правлению и правовой состоятельности самой «стране». А, стало быть, вероятность новой схватки будет сохраняться неопределённо долго. Практически всегда. Более того, существует стопроцентная вероятность нового конфликта, какие бы бумажки о безопасности ни подписывал Запад с марионеточным киевским режимом. Его не предотвратит ни ассоциация Украины с ЕС, ни даже вступление этой искусственной страны в НАТО. Это может произойти и через десять, и через пятьдесят лет.

Именно поэтому существование Украины и фатально для украинцев. Они практичные люди в конечном счёте. Как бы они сейчас и не желали смерти русским. Как бы они ни ненавидели российское руководство. Как бы ни стремились в мифические Евросоюз и НАТО. Выбирая между вечной войной и неизбежной гибелью и жизнью, абсолютное большинство украинцев (ну разве что за исключением минимального числа отмороженных националистов) выберет в конечном счёте жизнь. Поймут, что жизнь в большом общем государстве, которое они сейчас не сильно любят, лучше смерти. Их смерти и смерти их близких. И чем быстрее украинцы осознают это – тем лучше.

The English translation, via Google Translate:

Dmitry Medvedev

Why Ukraine is dangerous for its inhabitants

The existence of Ukraine is mortally dangerous for Ukrainians.

And I don’t mean only the current state, Bandera’s political regime. I’m talking about any, absolutely any Ukraine.

Why?

The presence of an independent state on historical Russian territories will now be a constant reason for the resumption of hostilities.Late. No matter who is at the helm of the cancerous growth under the name of Ukraine, this will not add legitimacy to his rule and the legal viability of the “country” itself. And, therefore, the likelihood of a new fight will persist indefinitely. Almost always. Moreover, there is a 100% probability of a new conflict, no matter what security papers the West signs with the puppet Kyiv regime. Neither Ukraine’s association with the EU, nor even the entry of this artificial country into NATO will prevent it. This could happen in ten or fifty years.

That is why the existence of Ukraine is fatal for Ukrainians.

They are practical people at the end of the day. No matter how they now wish the Russians to die. No matter how much they hate the Russian leadership. No matter how much they strive to join the mythical European Union and NATO. Choosing between eternal war and inevitable death and life, the vast majority of Ukrainians (well, perhaps with the exception of a minimal number of frostbitten nationalists) will ultimately choose life. They will understand that life in a large common state, which they do not like very much now, is better than death. Their deaths and the deaths of their loved ones. And the sooner Ukrainians realize this, the better.

This is why the barbarian must be utterly crushed, once and for all.

Full stop.