A Hit and a Miss

A few days ago, Iran briefly invaded Pakistan with missiles and drones to hit some facilities the Iranian mullahs claimed were terrorist organizations that were abusing Iran. Iran succeeded in killing two Pakistani children.

In response, Pakistan has

completed a “series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes” against Pakistani terrorists in Iran’s Siestan-o-Baluchistan province….

These are terrorists to whom Iran has given sanctuary rather than dealing with them more constructively.

That’s the hit.

The miss is that Pakistan chose to leave alone the sites from which the Iranian missiles and drones were launched against Pakistan. Those should have been destroyed as part of Pakistan’s response.