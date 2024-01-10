AMLO’s Extortion Attempt

Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador has made his demands clear concerning what he wants in return for helping the Biden administration do its job—which it doesn’t need help doing—regarding our border with Mexico. AMLO’s demands are naked extortion.

give $20 billion to Latin American and Caribbean countries

grant work visas to 10 million Hispanics who have worked in the US for at least 10 years

end sanctions against Venezuela and halt the blockade of Cuba

No. Just close the border altogether. Let no illegal aliens in; forcing their remaining in Mexico. Also bar Mexican visitors and Mexican products.

This won’t happen, though, with Timid Joe Biden. And it’s shameful that the United States should be victimized by the extortion of a Third World nation run by drug cartels.