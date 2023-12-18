Katie Hobbs—Virtue Signaling?

Arizona’s Progressive-Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs is pretending to distance herself from her fellow Progressive-Democrat, President Joe Biden. She’s complaining that he’s not doing enough regarding our southern border—Arizona’s in particular—and so she has called out her State’s National Guard to send them to Arizona’s border with Mexico. At the same time, she wants more Federal aid—because all solutions to all problems consist of more money in the minds of Progressive-Democrats.

[W]e can’t stand alone, she says,

Arizona needs resources and manpower to reopen the Lukeville crossing; manage the flow of migrants; and maintain a secure, orderly, and humane border….

She doesn’t want to close Arizona’s border to illegal aliens—she can’t tell the difference between migrants and illegal aliens any better than can Biden—she simply wants to “manage” their flow into our nation. Since that’s at the core of Biden’s policy, also, Hobbs’ complaining is simply to draw attention to her own precious self.