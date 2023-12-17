Nanny State in Automobiles

Tesla is recalling a double potful of its cars over autopilot performance.

A Wall Street Journal analysis of dashcam footage and data from a crash in Texas in 2021 shows Tesla’s Autopilot system failed to recognize stopped emergency vehicles.

That sort of thing wants correction, certainly.

However, the larger problem is this:

Tesla will recall more than two million vehicles over concerns its Autopilot system can be misused by drivers[.]

…

Tesla’s Autopilot system may not have sufficient controls in place to prevent driver misuse, [National Highway Traffic Safety Administration] said.

Failures of the autopilot system need to be corrected, and that’s on Tesla. Driver misuse, though, is on the driver, not the manufacturer. Trying to shift that responsibility away from the user/driver is rank nanny state-ism.