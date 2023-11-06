True Colors

The House of Representatives has passed a bill that provides $14.3 billion in aid for Israel as it defends itself against the war of annihilation that the terrorist Hamas is waging.

Progressive-Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has vowed to kill the House-passed bill.

The Senate will not take up the House GOP’s deeply flawed proposal. Instead, we will work together on our own bipartisan emergency aid package that includes aid to Israel, Ukraine, competition with the Chinese government, and humanitarian aid for Gaza.

This is the Progressive-Democratic Party, blocking aid to Israel.

This is the Progressive-Democratic Party, not seeing Israel under butchering annihilative attack by terrorists, as a valuable ally morally deserving, and politically and militarily needing, our support. Instead—despicably so—Party sees the Jewish nation merely as objects, as pawns, to be used in pursuing Progressive-Democrat goals: give us what we demand, or we will not support Israel.

This is an antisemitic (intended or not) and disgusting display by a political party gone extremist and selfish.