Biden’s Lack of Concern

There is a growing number of Progressive-Democratic Party politicians—governors and mayors—who are starting to decry their Party’s President, Joe Biden’s, lack of performance with our southern border. It’s an open question whether they’re actually beginning to recognize the problem or, in this election season, only posturing for public consumption and their own reelection chances. In either event, they’re still shifting all blame to the Feds:

Governor JB Pritzker (D) joined a growing number of Democrats who have criticized Biden’s border policies when he sent a letter to the president on Monday with a list of demands outlining how the federal government’s response to the border crisis is inadequate.

He, and others of Party, are continuing, though, to avert their faces from their own contribution to our border problem: their status as enthusiastic, openly inviting, sanctuary States and cities.

One thing, though, stood out for me in that article, which otherwise was centered on State and city Leftist politician…outcry.

Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) had a call with White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, senior adviser Tom Perez, and officials from the Department of Homeland Security.

Notice that. Biden couldn’t be bothered to pick up the phone himself, or even to join the call. He sent his underlings to talk.

This is the degree of concern Biden has for what’s going on at our southern border (and increasingly our northern border) and the impact that’s having on our cities and towns—even those in Party-run cities and towns, and States. Pritzker, Johnson, Adams, Hochul, et al., can rightfully be called out for putting their spyglasses to their blind eyes. Biden, though, simply doesn’t give a rat’s patootie.