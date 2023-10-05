Progressive-Democrats’ Assault on American Energy and Americans’ Health

In addition to Progressive-Democratic President Joe Biden’s and his Cabinet cronies’ direct assault on our ability to produce our own energy (among the latest attacks is this), Biden and his syndicate are attacking our energy use through attacking us ordinary Americans in our homes.

Here’s a partial list of devices we use to make our lives comfortable, even merely livable, in what used to be our castles—our homes:

Gas stoves

Ovens

Clothes washers

Refrigerators

Refrigerator freezers

Freezers

Air conditioners

Dishwashers

Pool pumps

Battery chargers

Ceiling fans

Dehumidifiers

Microwave ovens

Portable electric spas

Air compressors

Biden’s regulations are intended to price these things out of reach of our middle- and lower-income groups of citizens. Things, mind you, like food preparation and storage tools, hygiene devices, devices for heating and cooling our shelters.

This is the utter contempt Party has for us American citizens.