Progressive-Democrats’ Assault on American Energy and Americans’ Health

In addition to Progressive-Democratic President Joe Biden’s and his Cabinet cronies’ direct assault on our ability to produce our own energy (among the latest attacks is this), Biden and his syndicate are attacking our energy use through attacking us ordinary Americans in our homes.
Here’s a partial list of devices we use to make our lives comfortable, even merely livable, in what used to be our castles—our homes:
- Gas stoves
- Ovens
- Clothes washers
- Refrigerators
- Refrigerator freezers
- Freezers
- Air conditioners
- Dishwashers
- Pool pumps
- Battery chargers
- Ceiling fans
- Dehumidifiers
- Microwave ovens
- Portable electric spas
- Air compressors
Biden’s regulations are intended to price these things out of reach of our middle- and lower-income groups of citizens. Things, mind you, like food preparation and storage tools, hygiene devices, devices for heating and cooling our shelters.
This is the utter contempt Party has for us American citizens.