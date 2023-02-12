‘Twarn’t Me

President Joe Biden (D), in a backhanded acknowledgment that classified documents in his possession got mishandled as he left office in January 2017, now is blaming his staff for the…error.

One of the things that happened is that what was not done well is, as they packed up my offices to move them, they didn’t do the kind of job that should have been done, to go thoroughly through every single piece of literature that’s there. To the best of my knowledge, the kind of things they picked up are things, they’re from 1974, stray papers. There may be something else, I don’t know.”

Couple things about that. One is that it was Biden’s office, not theirs; it was his responsibility to see that the packing was done properly. That’s not a responsibility he can pass off onto others.

The other thing, the larger thing, is why Biden still had those classified documents still in his possession at that late date? Why hadn’t he already returned them, signed them back into their vault?

And: now he’s saying he might still have classified documents from as far back as 1974? Might? Doesn’t he know?

Whatever. Those will be somebody else’s fault, too.