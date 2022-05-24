The Left’s Hysterics

Their hysteria seems manufactured, at least when it comes to abortion and their claimed “right” to it.

The radical leftist group Ruth Sent Us (radical left at least by national standards; on the political spectrum of the Left, they’re mainstream) has given that game away.

While crying out that Senate Majority Whip and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D, IL) has a conflict of interest between your Catholic faith and your role as Chair…with sole discretion to hold hearings into corrupt Catholic Justices, they demand that he

Announce televised hearings into the traitors and sexual assaulters on the Court [Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh]. Watch your power grow.

Watch your power grow. There’s the sum and total of it.