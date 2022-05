This time, it’s Portugal’s Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, who last Saturday walked the streets of Irpin, Ukraine, along with Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mykola Tochytsky. Irpin is a suburb on the northwestern edge of Kyiv and was savaged by the Russians during the barbarian’s occupation.

Where’s our President Joe Biden (D)? He went to eastern Asia, still determined to stay as far away from Ukraine as he can.