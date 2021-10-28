Lies of Progressive-Democrats—More

Senator Tom Carper (D, DE) is on the hot seat (pun intended) this time. Despite current rising inflation and resulting higher prices for everything energy-related (like transportation fuel, home and office heating and cooling, food), he’s demanding continued and increased Federal spending, in particular, the Progressive-Democrats’ spend-a-thon reconciliation bill—inflation be damned. Because climate.

Our planet is on fire….

On fire. If we’re on fire today, what was the state of our planet in past ages when it was so much warmer than it is today, and life was lush?

If we’re on fire today, what was the state of our planet in past ages when atmospheric CO2 was so much higher than it is today, and life was lush?

Does it matter to Carper that those prior ages don’t even correlate with each other? Apparently not—just spend the damn money.

Does it matter to Carper that today, 11,000+ years after the end of the last Ice Age, we’re still cooler than Earth’s geologic warming trend line? Apparently not—just spend the damn money.

Does it matter to Carper that the mid-Holocene period of 7,000 to 5,000 years ago and beginning some 4,000 years after that Ice Age ended—a period which some might conclude was pre-industrial—was warmer than it is today?

Never mind that Carper surely knows these data full well; his intern briefed him on these things when his intern did the research for Carper.

Just spend the damn money.