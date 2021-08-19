The Biden/Harris Failure

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has most of the right of the matter. Never mind that she speaks from one side of the aisle, the truth of her remarks on this item is independent of that.

Biden has betrayed our allies and our own military in the wake of his failure. Thousands of translators and Afghan Special Forces who bravely fought alongside American troops now risk being executed in the streets. And the sacrifices made by our military men and women—who have fought, been wounded, and died in Afghanistan for decades—have been disrespected beyond measure.

I wrote that McDaniel has mostly right. She actually has understated the matter.

President Joe Biden (D) also has betrayed the United States, all of us citizens, and especially those Americans still in Afghanistan.

National security officials in the Biden administration told a bipartisan group of Senate staffers on Tuesday that about 10,000 to 15,000 US citizens remain in Afghanistan, according to two Senate aides.

…

According to the aides, the administration officials—from the State and Defense departments, as well as the National Security Council and the Joint Chiefs of Staff—also told the assembled Senate staffers that there is no plan to evacuate Americans who are outside Kabul, as they do not have a way of getting through the Taliban checkpoints outside the Afghan capital.

Not even a matter of no plan for their evacuation. No interest at all in going and getting them. They’re on their own, abandoned by the Biden/Harris administration (Joe’s required designation).

But Biden gets his vacation. The Biden/Harris administration’s Vice President Kamala Harris, also a Progressive-Democrat, gets her disappearance.

Does Biden’s perfidy—or Harris’—have any bottom at all?