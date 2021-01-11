“Fight Like Hell”

President Donald Trump incited the assault on the Capital Building last Wednesday—or so say Progressive-Democrats, the NLMSM, and the Left generally—with those words.

Here’s the definition of “fight,” per Merriam-Webster:

intransitive verb

1 a : to contend in battle or physical combat especially : to strive to overcome a person by blows or weapons

The soldiers fought bravely.

b : to engage in boxing

He will fight for the heavyweight title next month.

2 : to put forth a determined effort

They were fighting to stay awake. transitive verb

1 a(1) : to contend against in or as if in battle or physical combat

fought the invaders of his homeland

was fighting a forest fire

(2) : to box against in the ring

fought several strong contenders

b(1) : to attempt to prevent the success or effectiveness of the company fought the takeover attempt

(2) : to oppose the passage or development of fight a bill in Congress

2 a : wage, carry on

fight a battle

b : to take part in (a boxing match or similar contest)

3 : to struggle to endure or surmount

fight a cold

is fighting cancer

4 a : to gain by struggle

fights his way through

b : to resolve by struggle

fought out their differences in court

5 a : to manage (a ship) in a battle or storm

b : to cause to struggle or contend

c : to manage in an unnecessarily rough or awkward manner

Notice how many of these definitions have to do with physical combat and how many have to do with metaphorically and nonviolently carrying on the struggle.

Those Progressive-Democrats, the NLMSM, and the Left generally are projecting their own propensity for physical violence as the means of getting their way.

And they’re doing it while having downplayed the violence and destruction of the Left’s riots in Minneapolis, New York City, Chicago, Portland, and Seattle over the summer.

Never mind that the importance of the invasion of the Capital Building flows from its status as a symbol—and it’s a hugely important symbol. The damage done the Capital Building, however, is debris in the streets after those summer riots, which burned whole neighborhoods, destroyed businesses, crushed Americans’ ability to earn their living. And that destruction was aimed at minorities in particular. And that destruction was repeatedly billed as largely peaceful, a pent-up frustration being released, as reparations.