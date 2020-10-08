Racism of the Progressive-Democratic Party—Again

Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden is at it again. Here’s another example of his utter contempt (not hatred, mind you) for blacks.

They’re saying, “Jeeze, the reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf. Or a young Hispanic is out there, these dreamers are out there, 60,000 of them acting as first responders and nurses and docs.”

Not only are blacks incapable of thinking independently, as Biden said—twice—earlier in comparing them with Hispanics, now he’s saying they’re not even capable of doing anything more complex than shelf-stacking; certainly not capable of being first responders, nurses, doctors.

Party really is disgusting.