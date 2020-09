Joy Reid’s substitute host on her show, Tiffany D Cross, says the blacks who spoke at last week’s Republican National Convention were just minstrels.

I watched the Republican convention, and seeing the slew of black speakers that they had, it really did look like a modern-day minstrel show to me.

Blacks doing black-face.

It’s not just Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden. In the eyes of the Left generally, any black American who doesn’t support Joe Biden ain’t black.