Preserving the Peace

Christopher Columbus statues in Chicago’s Grant and Arrigo parks were taken down under cover of darkness in the wee hours of last Friday. Grant Park is in downtown Chicago, but Arrigo Park is in the heart of Chicago’s Little Italy.

The city’s tear-down was done in direct response to the prior week’s “protesters'” violence when they tried to rip the statues down themselves.

Chicago’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot (D), issued a statement about her government’s complicity in the statue takedown.

This step is about an effort to protect public safety and to preserve a safe space for an inclusive and democratic public dialogue about our city’s symbols[.]

Because surrendering to the demands and threats of a violent minority is the path to inclusivity and democratic dialogue.

Because utterly ignoring Americans of Italian heritage regarding a symbol of an Italian hero is purely inclusive and encouraging of democratic dialog.

Because ignoring a majority of Americans regarding a symbol of an American hero is purely inclusive and encouraging of democratic dialog.

Because doing things in the dark of night is the public way of action.

Surrender and appeasement—they’ll bring peace. Absolutely they will. The peace of tyranny.