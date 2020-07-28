Politics of Division

In a Fox News opinion piece about what Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden needs to do to get elected besides ride ex-President Barack Obama’s (D) coattails, Progressive-Democrat Doug Schoen, 30 years a pollster and Democratic political consultant, had this remark.

Biden and his fellow Democrats are still struggling to develop a positive narrative surrounding Biden’s candidacy that is more than a reaction to President Trump’s polarization and division.

What polarization and division? It’s not Trump who’s practicing identity politics that, by design, divides and polarizes.

It’s not Trump who said 15% of Americans “are just no good.”

It’s not Trump who said to a black man that if he didn’t support Biden “you ain’t black.”

The division and polarization are broad—from one side—and have been going on for some time.

It’s not Trump—or any Republican or Conservative—who actively blocks speech or writing that runs contrary to what the blockers already have deemed to be appropriate and acceptable.

It’s not Trump—or any Republican or Conservative—who says Federal law enforcement officers are military troops, Gestapo, occupiers.

It’s not Trump—or any Republican or Conservative—who is accusing an incumbent President of trying to steal an election.

It’s not Trump—or any Republican or Conservative—who is accusing an incumbent President of planning to try to stay in the White House should he lose the election.

It’s not Trump—or any Republican or Conservative—who says if they don’t get their way, they’ll burn the system down.

It’s not Trump—or any Republican or Conservative—who said millions of Americans are racist deplorables.

It’s not Trump—or any Republican or Conservative—who derisively dismissed millions of Americans as mere bitter clingers to Bible and gun in flyover country.

It’s not Trump—or any Republican or Conservative—who accuses those who disagree with them of being racist. Or just stupid.

It’s not Trump—or any Republican or Conservative—who dredges up things from a man’s distant past and looks to destroy the man over that distant past.

It’s not Trump—or any Republican or Conservative—who said Tea Partiers are just Astroturfers and tea baggers.

Schoen should know better.