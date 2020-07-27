Joe Biden and Racism

Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of being a racist in a virtual session last week.

[N]o sitting president has ever done this [spreading racism]. Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists and they’ve existed and they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.

Leaving aside the fundamental racism of making racist accusations with no foundation for them, Biden needs to get a better high school intern to do his research.

It’s hard to find a more overtly racist President than the Democrat Woodrow Wilson, who among other things, infamously said to a black journalist that blacks should be grateful for the protections of segregation. Wilson said that to explain why he was so thoroughly resegregating the Federal government after successive Republican administrations had integrated it over the course of the post-bellum decades.