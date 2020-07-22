Peaceful Protesting, Portland Style

Several times the Portland police have had to declare a riot in progress in response to Portland’s peaceful protests and the peaceful protesters’ behavior. Saturday was the third time in a row.

Protesters broke into a building, set it on fire and started dumpster fires late Saturday night in Oregon’s largest city, police said….

And

On Saturday evening, two groups of antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters terrorized Portland, squaring off against police and federal troops. One group attacked the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct and the Portland Police Association (PPA)—the police union—while the other group targeted the federal courthouse and Justice Center, returning to set yet another bonfire at the ruins of the elk statue nearby. Antifa broke into the PPA and set it on fire.

But these are peaceful protests. Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty says so.

…thousands of Portlanders came out to exercise our constitutional right to free speech and peaceful assembly.

This is the Newspeak of today’s Progressive-Democratic Party.