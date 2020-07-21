The Kancel Kulture

Alexandra Duncan, an author, has canceled her own book just before publication. Duncan, an American author who happens to be white, had written a fictional tale in which there appeared scenes depicting an American who happened to be black, with Gullah heritage. She wrote the scenes from the American black’s perspective.

And that’s why she canceled her book.

My own limited worldview as a white person led me to think I could responsibly depict a character from this [Gullah] culture. … I am deeply ashamed to have made a mistake of this magnitude.

Can’t comment on/write about/depict in fiction (or elsewhere) certain subjects unless the commenter/writer/depicter is of a particular race.

The assumption that the commented on/written about/depicted person or group is so fragile they have to be protected by the segregation of identity politics is just an extension of the soft bigotry of low expectations.

Duncan should be ashamed of her own racism, not of her attempt as a writer, a condescension form of racism that also was noticed, and decried by John McWhorter, Associate Professor of English and Comparative Literature, Columbia University, when he called out the author of another book on race.

The racism of Kancel Kulture is made manifest.