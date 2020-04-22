Another Crackdown

Maybe cut from the same cloth: you can’t dispute with me—I’m your government.

The organizer of a protest against New Jersey’s coronavirus stay-at-home order is facing a criminal charge, authorities said.

Kim Pagan, of Toms River, NJ, was charged Friday following the small but noisy demonstration in front of the New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton.

New Jersey police accused Pagan of violating emergency stay-at-home orders issued by Governor Phil Murphy [D] to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Never mind our Constitution with its petty little nonsense about the right of the people…to petition the Government for a redress of grievances. Those are just words, as Murphy makes clear:

When I use a word, it means just what I choose it to mean—neither more nor less.

…

The question is…which is to be master—that’s all.

There is one critical difference here from the situation in Hong Kong: jury nullification is available, and it works.