A Party’s Failure on Immigration

The Party in question isn’t the Republican Party. Those folks always have had a very stringent position on immigration, and they’ve not hidden their view from the public’s eye. No, the failing party is the Progressive-Democratic Party. Those folks have long claimed—a claim we now know to be a cynical pretense, a pretense consistent with the underlying philosophy of the party of Jim Crow and of racist and sexist affirmative action—to be champions of immigrants and of DACA children. But last week, they voted against every bill, Republican-offered and “bipartisan,” that was brought up. The Progressive-Democrats wouldn’t even vote for cloture so the bills could be openly debated on the Senate floor.

Many Republicans voted against the bills, too, it’s true enough. But as I said, they’ve had a sterner view of immigration all along. It’s the Progressive-Democrats who voted against their avowals, who welched on their public commitments to DACA children and to immigrants and immigrant wannabes.

The Progressive-Democratic Party has shown with last week’s display that they don’t give a damn about DACA children or about immigration reform generally. They only want the issue for campaigning for their political gain.

DACA children aren’t human children. Prospective immigrants—including the illegal aliens already present—aren’t adult humans. They’re just shovels for digging up votes.

This is how the Progressive-Democratic Party so shamefully has said they view these people. This is what all of us need to remember in the fall.