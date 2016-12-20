The Debil Made Me Do It

At least Flip Wilson’s routine was funny. The Democrats’ and their Party’s comedy, though, is just sad.

In no particular order, it’s been low-information voters who didn’t get the message that caused Democrats to lose seats in Congress and ultimately caused Hillary Clinton to lose the Presidential election. Or it was that we’re just too dumb to understand their message. Or it was FBI Director Comey who spiked her campaign. Or it was the Russians who rigged our election. Or it was President-Elect Donald Trump who’s in cahoots with the Russians. Or it became Republican Electors who need to do their moral duty and not vote for Trump. Or it was a mendacious press that had it in for Clinton. And the latest: Bill Clinton’s racist and sexist rant: it was all those angry, white men who didn’t vote for Hillary.

Now it’s Huma Abedin’s fault. She was an enabler of Clinton’s decision to isolate herself from the public and from the nature of her campaign.

“The real anger is toward Hillary’s inner circle,” a Clinton insider told Vanity Fair for a Wednesday feature on Abedin. “They reinforced all the bad habits.”

Because her role—created by her boss (that would be Hillary Clinton for those of you following along at home)—as personal advisor and Deputy Campaign Chief meant her advising should have been taken seriously. But it was only advice: the decisions were always those of the MFWIC (Clinton again). And it was Clinton’s bad habits, no one else’s.

And she was too enamored of her role.

“She was enjoying the red carpet and enjoying the photo spreads much too much in my opinion,” one Clinton insider told Vanity Fair. “She enjoyed being a celebrity too much.”

Yeah, she enjoyed the spotlight on her caused by Anthony Weiner’s behavior. Gotta be it.

It couldn’t possibly be that Clinton had no message on policy, no coherent argument on why her plan to continue, even extend, President Barack Obama’s (D) policies that have been a failure these last eight years was a good idea. It couldn’t possibly be that in conjunction with that, Clinton simply has been a terrible campaigner. And that she’s entirely untrustworthy in the eyes of too many Americans. No, all of that would be Clinton doing something with her personal responsibility more concrete than just talking about taking it.

No, it’s never Democrats’ fault, and it’s never Clinton’s, either.