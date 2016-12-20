Erik Cafarella had a Letter to the Editor in Friday’s The Wall Street Journal in which he took notice of the added costs of ethanol mandates for our gasoline fuels. The headline of his letter suggested that ethanol should be required to compete in a free market rather than be given a free ride via government mandate.

I offer a redistribution alternative that Progressives and their Democrat cronies should love.

Tax ethanol-laced gasoline, in that competitive market, at a higher rate than unadulterated gasoline. Then send the extra tax money to the poor, whose food costs are elevated by the Federal mandate to produce ethanol.

How could a Progressive or Democrat deny our poor this boon?