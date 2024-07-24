Incomplete Hearings

Hearings this week intended to look into the security failure(s) that led to the assassination attempt against and wounding (fortunately minor) of Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump are getting testimony from the Secret Service’s Director Kimberly Cheatle and the FBI’s Director Christopher Wray.

That’s good as far as it goes (always assuming, naively, the committee members each ask probative questions and get straight answers). It’s insufficient, though, since there are two additional agencies with important perspectives on the security setup and failure(s) surrounding the assassination attempt.

Those two additional agencies are the Butler, PA, police department; they being the immediate agency of the hosting city, and the Pennsylvania State Police, to which the Secret Service had delegated the task of securing the inside perimeter of the campaign rally venue.