Similar Poll Numbers

That’s core of the subheadline on Pollster Mark Penn’s and former Democratic New York City Council President Andrew Stein’s op-ed regarding the newly recast Presidential race. Their headline was this:

Harris Swap Leaves a Similar Presidential Race

Their complete subheadline was this:

Her poll numbers are close to Biden’s

They missed, though, the critical aspect of the Progressive-Democratic Party’s ejection of Joe Biden from Party’s campaign for President and Party capos’ replacement of him with Kamala Harris. Biden’s poll numbers would have continued to deteriorate. Harris’ poll numbers won’t.

It’s not at all a similar Presidential race, and if the Republican Party and the Donald Trump campaign apparatus fall for Penn’s and Stein’s gaslighting, they’ll deserve to lose. But our nation would lose far more and far more permanently.