It’s Not Him, It’s Me

The funeral for civil rights icon, ordained and practicing minister, and one-time Democratic Party Presidential candidate Jesse Jackson occurred last week. His family had explicitly asked that there be no politics involved, only celebrations of the man and his accomplishments.

“Who dat said dat,” said Progressive-Democrat ex-Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Obama:

Each day, we’re told by those in high office to fear each other, and to turn on each other. And that some Americans count more than others. And that some don’t even count at all. Everywhere we see greed and bigotry being celebrated and bullying and mockery masquerading as strength[.]

Biden:

We got an administration that doesn’t share any of the values that we have, and I don’t think I’m exaggerating a little bit[.]

Biden added, and it wasn’t an aside; it seemed like an emphasis of the importance of the rest of his remarks,

I’m a hell of a lot smarter than most of you.

Progressive-Democrats can’t help themselves. They must—they’re driven to—turn every event they attend into a political diatribe against those who disagree with them, especially anything or anyone Trumpian.

On the other hand, the Evil Current President Donald Trump (R), who often clashed with Jackson and more often helped him, had this to say:

Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him. He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man who Jesse could not stand. He loved his family greatly, and to them I send my deepest sympathies and condolences. Jesse will be missed!

Do we really need such self-centered, self-important persons in our republican democracy-structured government?